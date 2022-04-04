KILLEN — Billy Thomas Hambright, Sr., 86, died April 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 11 a.m.- noon at Green Hill Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.

