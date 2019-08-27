FLORENCE — Billy Harold Holt, age 89, of Florence, passed away August 25, 2019, after an extended illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, then served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Cypress Inn, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Esther Holt; brothers, James and Doyle Holt; sister, Charla Mae Hayes; and daughter, Shirley Chaney.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha Dodd Holt; son, Jerry (Donna) Holt; daughters, Patsy (Mike) Roberts and Judy (Steve) Stutts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite charity. The family would like to express their appreciation to Mitchell- Hollingsworth and Community Care Hospice for their wonderful care.
