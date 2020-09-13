HAMILTON — Billy Head, 83, passed away Friday September 11, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 until service time beginning at 1:00 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

