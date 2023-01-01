JOPLIN, MISSOURI — Billy Ronald “Tootie” Hill, age 84, formerly of Huntsville, AL., passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022, in Joplin, MO, where he had relocated to be close to his daughter and her family. Billy was born on November 26, 1938, in Sheffield, AL, to William and Lorene Hill.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Denise Hill.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hill Sturgeon (Tyler); grandson, Thompson Miles Sturgeon, and granddaughter, Lydia Marion Sturgeon, all of Joplin, MO; sisters, Carolyn H. Vickery of Florence, AL., and Kay H. Shults (Ronnie) of Pea Ridge, AR; nieces, Teresa V. Thornton, Tammy V. Aldridge, Rachel S. Tucker; and nephew, Randall Shults (Meaghan); as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Billy graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, AL. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University and a graduate degree from the University of Alabama. A gifted athlete, in high school he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. Billy was an All-State football player and was selected MVP in the State All-Star game. Billy was awarded a full scholarship in football to Mississippi State University, where he started three seasons at quarterback and played both offense and defense. He was Mississippi State’s MVP and was named Third Team All-SEC.
Later, Billy played semi-professional football for the Huntsville Rockets and Alabama Hawks. While playing for the Alabama Hawks, he set a record by scoring 10 touchdowns in a single game.
Billy had a diverse background of careers ranging from entrepreneur and restauranteur to educator and coach. He was on Paul “Bear” Bryant’s staff at the University of Alabama, coaching the likes of Steve Sloan, Jackie Sherrill and Joe Namath. In 2007, Billy was inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame in Alabama. In 2010, he coached the Rocket City Titans, a semi-professional team from Huntsville, AL, and led the Titans to a 14-1 record, winning the Premier South Football League championship
His favorite career, by far, was teaching and coaching. In later years, he coached at Huntsville High School, and then taught and coached at Hazelgreen High School and Meridianville Middle School, both in Hazelgreen, AL, and was a favorite among the students.
An avid traveler who never met a stranger, Billy shared his strong Christian faith with people he encountered throughout his life. He was especially known as a devoted father and a friend to many. He will be missed tremendously.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, 2 p.m., at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1802 Bankhead Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 1 p.m., in the Barton Cemetery, Barton, AL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 100
Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Billy.
Local arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
