MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Hugh Banks, Sr. of Muscle Shoals passed away on April 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Nell Banks of Jasper, Alabama and sister, Marilyn Beaird of Cordova, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, JoAn Holley Banks; son, Hugh Banks (Joan); daughter, Lisa Counce (Billy); grandchildren, Holley Collier (Mitchell), Caleb Banks, and Connor Counce; great-grandchildren, Kami and Banks Collier; sisters, Lynnda Wagner (Bob) of Nashville and Charlotte Maxwell of Florence.
Billy was a member of the Eastside/Cox Boulevard Church of Christ and served as deacon and treasurer for several years then as elder for 49 years. Civic activities include membership in the Sheffield Jaycees and Tuscumbia Civitan Club.
He was a native of Jasper, Alabama and attended Walker County High and Walker Junior College. His love for radio broadcasting started as an employee of the Bankhead Broadcasting Company in Jasper.
After graduation from the University of Alabama, he served as Program Director for WETO in Gadsden. He later entered in the U.S. Army and served at Ft. Carson, Colorado and Ulm, Germany. Upon discharge he worked with WVNA AM/FM in Tuscumbia and served as General Sales Manager for 20 years.
In 1986 he became President of Lambert Book House and served there for 17 years. Lambert is a publisher of Bible class curriculum and is owned by Mars Hill Bible School.
A graveside service was held at Colbert Memorial Gardens on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ or Mars Hill Bible School.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
