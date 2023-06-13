MOUNT HOPE — Billy Hugh Fike, 82, died June 11, 2023. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Rock Springs Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

