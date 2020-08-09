Leoma, Tennessee — Billy J. Clark, 90, died August 7, 2020. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. Burial to follow in Dunn Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Mr. Clark served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

