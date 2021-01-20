FLORENCE — Billy J. Hale, 84, of Florence went home to heaven on Friday January 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Bowlin Hale; son, Tommy Hale; parents, Byron and Imogene Hale; and brother, David Hale.
Billy is survived by his sons, John Hale (Stephanie) of Roswell, Georgia, and Sammy Hale (Rose) of Florence; daughter-in-love, Pamala Hale of Muscle Shoals; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends including special caregiver, Nichole Willis.
Billy loved helping and serving others. He served his country and state in the National Guard. He served his city as a longtime member of the civil service board. He served parents and children as president and coach at the Underwood Dixie Youth Complex and as a Cub Scout master. He served his church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, missions volunteer, and in many other areas of ministry. He served his community as owner and operator of Hale Electric Heating & Air Conditioning for over 45 years.
Visitation will be Thursday evening January 21, 2021 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. The graveside service will be Friday January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. John Brock. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
