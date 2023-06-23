ATHENS — Billy Jack Lash, 85 of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Lash was born April 1, 1938 in Lauderdale County, Alabama, he was a member of Midway Baptist Church, a retired Brick Mason, a member of Brick Mason Union Local #8 in Sheffield, AL and he was a U.S. Navy veteran.

View our Print Replica