SHEFFIELD — Billy James Spires, 85, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Orville King officiating. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was retired from Reynolds Metals as a Cast House Worker, and from Dynamic Security as Security Supervisor and was a member of the Steelworkers Labor Local. Billy was a loving and generous man, giving his time and his heart to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susie Spires; wife, Sara Spires; daughter, Marjorie Jones; sons, Harold James Spires and Thomas W. Spires; grandson, Terry James Spires; great-granddaughter, Bella Miller; and brothers, Jimmy and John D. Spires, Jr.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Dorothy Duncan (Jimmy), Betty Trussell (Tim) and Cheryl Puckett; son, Ashton Miller; brother, Hubert Ray Spires; sister, Connie Baugher (Bill); 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Billy’s family will serve as pallbearers.
