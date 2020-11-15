PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Billy Joe “B.J.” Smith, 82, died November 13, 2020. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday in Kidd Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned. He was a self-employed carpenter and painter.

