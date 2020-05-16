FLORENCE — Billy Joe Canup, 79 of Florence, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. He was retired from UPS, a member of Teamsters Local, Florence Golf and Country Club, and a charter member of Providence Baptist Church in Hatton, AL.
A graveside service will be held Sunday May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Harley Joe Hollingsworth, Jr.
Mr. Canup was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Fretwell Canup; his parents, Clarence and Audrey Canup.
Mr. Canup is survived by his son, Ricky Canup (Stacey); his daughter, Gina Weatherbee (Billy); sister, Carolyn Wallace (late Bobby Wallace); grandchildren, Zach Weatherbee (Madison), Casey Hester (Anthony), Brooks Canup (Danielle), and Brylee Canup; great grandchildren, Maggie Weatherbee, Hayes Hester, Grant Weatherbee and Tate Hester.
Pallbearers will be Billy Weatherbee, Zach Weatherbee, Brooks Canup, Anthony Hester, Ryan Wright, and Steve Hopkins.
A special thank you to the nurses on the 5th floor of NAMC.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
