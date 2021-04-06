HAMILTON — Billy Joe Carroll, 69, died April 2, 2021. Visitation will be today at 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

