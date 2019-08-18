MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE — Billy Joe Clifton, 78, died August 17, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A grave side service will be held at John Lay Cemetery, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. He was of Church of the Christ Faith.
MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE — Billy Joe Clifton, 78, died August 17, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A grave side service will be held at John Lay Cemetery, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. He was of Church of the Christ Faith.
Commented