FLORENCE — Billy Joe Counce, Sr., age 85, of Florence, Alabama passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. Visitation was Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be today, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be his son, Billy Counce, Jr. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Billy Joe was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School and retired from Reynolds Metals. He served in the U.S. Army, 4th Armored Division. He was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cora Counce; wife, Joyce Marie Counce; sister, Betty Black.
He is survived by his sons, Billy Joe Counce, Jr. (Lisa) and Brad Counce (Emily); grandchildren, Garrett, Cody, Connor, Wyatt, AnnMarie and Dillon; brothers, Noel Counce (Wanda) and David Counce (Jean); brother-in-law, Jimmy Black; sisters, Faye Greenhill (late husband, Loy), Rozella Kitchens (Herman) and Marie McCorkle (Joe); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and Joe McCorkle and Bobby Malone.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
