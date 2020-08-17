FLORENCE — Billy Joe Counce Sr., age 85 of Florence, Alabama, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Billy Counce Jr. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cora Counce; and his wife Joyce Marie Counce.
Billy is survived by his sons, Billy Joe Counce Jr. (Lisa) and Brad Counce (Emily).
