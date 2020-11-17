FLORENCE — Billy Joe “Gjoe” Davis, 77, of Florence, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be today, November 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, AL.
Gjoe was a native of Colbert County and retired from Reynolds Metals. He enjoyed working on his farm, playing with his dog, Slate, and piddling on about anything, especially lawn mowers and tractors. Gjoe was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Davis and brothers, Jesse, Larry, and Steve Davis.
He is survived by his companion, Maryetta; sons, Bryan Davis (Amanda) and Brad Davis (Margie); grandchildren, Kaitlin, Gavin, Timothy, Wyatt, Priscilla, Manny, and Luis Davis; father, Walter Davis (Betty); sisters, Joyce Wallace (Wilburn), Patsy Smith, Marilyn McAnalley Penn (Keith), Regina Minor (Tommy), Annette Isbell (Tim), and Pam Roden (Donnie); brother, Doug Davis (Georgia); his favorite fur baby, Slate; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Brian Cole and the staff of ICU at NAMC for their care.
Please leave a tribute for the Davis Family @ morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
