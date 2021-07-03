RUSSELLVILLE — Billy Joe Haithcock, 69, died June 28, 2021. Graveside service is 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sparks Chapel Cemetery, Russellville. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.