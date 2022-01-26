TUSCUMBIA — Billy Joe Kratz, Sr., 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, January 28, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim Farley officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Billy was a longtime resident of Tuscumbia and a member of Abbie Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and an owner/operator in the trucking industry. Billy was very active in the Muscle Shoals Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry D. Kratz; sisters, Linda Sue Farley and Phyllis Wiegand; and brother, Ricky Kratz.
Billy is survived by his children, Leslie Keller (Jerry), Ginny Brown (Tarvis), Peggy Kratz, and Billy “B.J.” Joe Kratz, Jr.; brother, Elmer “Ray” Kratz (Carolyn); grandchildren, Ariane Keller, Jakob Keller, Alexis Welch, Sarah Welch, Destinee White, McKenzie Kratz, Marlee Kratz, and Kenya Thompson; great-grandchildren, Weston Hawk and Wren Esker; nephews, Paul Farley (Kim) and Tim Farley (Angie); a host of other nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; and brothers-in-law, Orville Farley and Herbert Wiegand.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Keller, Tarvis Brown, Lance Bailey, Jakob Keller, James Farley, Chad Farley, Trevor Farley, and Cody Farley.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Billy’s pastor, Brother Thomas Thornton, and to his special friend, Betty Moore.
