WATERLOO — Billy Joe McFall was born in Waterloo, Alabama on March 25, 1937, the son of the late Lee David and Cora Belle Perkins McFall. He graduated from Larimore Business College in 1957 and six years later married the love of his life, Linda Dianne Russell, on June 22, 1963. During the years that followed, their family grew to include two sons and a daughter as well as five wonderful grandchildren.
Billy Joe eventually went to work for Tom Vaughn Tractor Company where he remained as an accountant and salesman for the next 35 years. His time there was followed by employment with J & J Tractor in Savannah, Tennessee from which he retired after 10 years.
Not content to just work and go home, Billy Joe became actively involved in the Waterloo Church of Christ where he served as an elder, as well as in his community through his membership in the Waterloo Lions Club and his participation in the Waterloo Little League program as a coach. He was also active in the Lauderdale County Cattlemen’s Association. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who supported his children and grandchildren in all they did, especially in all of their sporting events.
Billy Joe McFall departed this life on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years, 5 months, and 17 days. In addition to his wife, he leaves to mourn his passing his three children, Timothy McFall and his wife Aunnie, Barry McFall and his wife Michelle, and Heather Patterson and her husband Robin, all of Waterloo, Alabama; his sisters Corrine Riedout of Florence, Alabama and Rachel Smith and her husband Harold, of Marietta, Georgia; and his brother, Jesse McFall and his wife Pearl, also of Florence, Alabama. Survivors also include his five grandchildren, Will McFall, Melea McFall, Skyler McFall, Brett Patterson, and Torri McFall.
Other than his parents, Billy Joe was preceded in death by his in-laws Kennie and Minnie Russell, his brother and sister-in-law David and Arietta McFall, his sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Hobson Boshers, his brother and sister-in-law Glen and Mary McFall, and his brother-in-law James H. Riedout.
Visitation will be held at the Waterloo Church of Christ on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.. Services will also be held at the church with Mark West, Wayne Gean, David Rushlow, and Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the Fords Mill Cemetery.
