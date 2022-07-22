TUSCUMBIA — Billy Joe Poss, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jim Cummings and Chip Martin officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
A U.S. military veteran, Joe was a loyal American Patriot, proudly serving his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a Mason and a member of the American Legion. Joe was a member of Barton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Allen and Ira Underwood Poss.
Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Zelda Poss; children, Joey (Kellie), Jamy (Jennifer), and Wayne (Connie); brothers, Jimmy (Billie Sue) and Wally (Sue); sister, Joyce Swinney; grandchildren, Bailee, Mary Katherine (Lucas), Braydon, Vivi Anne, Anne Harris, Anderson, Avery, Jacob, Alex, Archer, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Millie and Nolan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Braydon Poss, Lucas Smotherman, Wayne White, Bart Bodkin, Paul Patterson, and Russell Duck. Charlie Owens, Trent Dawson, Ronnie Emmons, Wayne King, and Archer White will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented