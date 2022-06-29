FLORENCE

Billy Joe Rhodes, 67, died June 27, 2022. Private graveside service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing. Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Debra Ann Hayes Rhodes.

