NEW HOPE — August 20, 1935 - April 30, 2021
Billy Joe Roberson, 85, passed from this life on April 30, 2021.
Born in Wayne County, Tennessee on August 20, 1935, he was the only son of Chapel Emma May Roberson and Joe Albert Roberson. Mr. Roberson spent his formative years in Zip City, Alabama and graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. It was there he met the love of his life, Betty Joyce McGee and they married on July 4, 1953.
In 1965, the Roberson family relocated from Lauderdale to Madison County to support Mr. Roberson’s career. When he was in his forties, while continuing to work full-time, Mr. Roberson became a non-traditional college student, earning a BSBA in Accounting from Athens State University in 1985. During his career in finance, he worked at Onan, Teledyne Brown and Boeing before retiring in 2000. Mr. Roberson was a lover of fast cars, fine cigars, and Merle Haggard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Juanita May Roberson, and his wife of 55 years. Mr. Roberson is survived by his loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Steve Parker. Survivors also include two grandchildren, Natasha Jo Parker, and Justin Paul Parker; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Flippo; a brother-in-law Donnie (Pat) McGee and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Hope Funeral Home. Services will follow at New Hope Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Ellis Coats officiating.
Interment will be in the Green View Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AGAPE of North Alabama, PO Box 127, Madison, AL 35758 (www.agapecares.org) or HATCH Huntsville, PO Box 2396, Huntsville, AL 35804 (www.hatchhsv.com).
