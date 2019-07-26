TUSCUMBIA — Billy Joe Scott, 62, of Tuscumbia, died on July 25, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27th from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Steven Butler officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mr. Scott was an electrician, Local 558 and attended Faith Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy S. Scott; mother, Mae Scott; brothers, Keith, Donice “Boo Boo” and Russell Scott.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 18 years, Linda Berry Scott; children, Ashley Isham (Daniel), Jennifer Despigno (Barney) Jana Grimes (Daniel) and Joey Brewer; sister, Amy Brewer; grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Robert, Dylan, Maddie, Skyler, Taylor, Lindsey, Grayson, Cheyenne, Parker and Hadley; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Kasen and Silas; sweet mother-in-law, Doris Berry; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters/brothers-in-law; uncle, Robert Scott (Tina); special cousin, Gary Skains (Sybil).
Pallbearers will be Barney Despigno, Daniel Grimes, Taylor Hodges, Dylan Despigno, Joey Brewer and Keith Nichols. Honorable pallbearers will be Gary Skains and Jerry Wayne McBride.
“Special thank you to our daughters, Jana Grimes and Jennifer Despigno, Compassus Hospice Staff and special family Steven Butler and Samantha Kirby”
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented