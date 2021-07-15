TUSCUMBIA — Billy Joe Softley, 78, died July 9, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Open Door Church, Sheffield, burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral home, Tuscumbia, directing.

