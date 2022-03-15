TOWN CREEK — Billy Joe Taylor, 85, Town Creek, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 16, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Jessie Reeder officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Billy Joe was a Godly, Christian man. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. His first love was his family, and his second love was farming. Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Mary Magdalene Matthews Taylor; his first wife, Patsy McGee Taylor; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Taylor (Patsy), Howard Neil Taylor (Beverly), and Charles Taylor (Dorothy); and nephew, Warren Taylor.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Carol Taylor, Town Creek; children, Vanessa Pruett (Phillip), Centre, AL, Tim Taylor (Kathy), Counce, TN, Michael Joe Taylor, Tuscumbia, and Mark Taylor (Michael Wooley), Hoover, AL; stepchildren, Mike Burleson, Ilah Staggs (Wayne), and Julie Glover (Terry); brothers, Tom Taylor (Kathy), San Antonio, TX, and John R. Taylor (Johnnie), Blytheville, AR; and sisters, Mary Kelly, West Memphis, AR, and Martha Gothard (Tom), Peragould, AR. Billy Joe was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks go to Dr. McLendon and the staff of Southern Care Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented