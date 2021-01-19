ROGERSVILLE — Billy L. Springer, 89, or Rogersville, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Athens Limestone Hospital.
A private burial will take place at Hooie-Bedingfield Cemetery.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Vella Springer; brothers, Oran C. and Elston Springer; sisters, Ruby Nash, Theodra Camp and Doris Rhee Springer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Springer; children, Debbie (Donald) White, Randy (Shelia) Springer, Danny (Alana) Springer, Sammy (Tana) Springer and Eric (Kristy) Springer; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother, Duel Springer; sister, Linda Thigpen and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Springer family.
Commented