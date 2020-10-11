TOWN CREEK — Billy Lee Randolph, 84, of Town Creek passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital, just two days after his wife, Carolyn passed away. Their visitation will be from 1 till 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Chris Miller and Hillard Ayers officiating. Burial will be in King Cemetery.
Born on July 28, 1936 to the late Joseph “Rob” and Cynthia Richey Randolph, Mr. Randolph served as song leader at Wolf Springs Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, deer hunting, and playing with his grand-babies.
Survivors include his daughters, Nita Collins (Rickie) and Bonnie Randolph of Wolf Springs; granddaughters, Kelli Stewart (Trent) of Huntsville, and Kandi Collins; great-grandchildren, Emilie Lefort, Esther Stewart and Ernest Stewart; brothers, Bobby Randolph, John Randolph (Ramona), and Jimmy Randolph (Jean); sister, Mildred Harrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Randolph was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Pool Randolph; his first wife, Lila Crittenden Randolph; sisters, Irene Harrison, Della Jeffreys, Lucille Frost, and Elsie Craig; brothers, Edward Randolph, and Talmadge Randolph
Pallbearers will be Matt Brewer, Joe Harrison, Gregg Harrison, Wade Harrison, Randy Harrison, and Robert Craig.
The family extends special thanks to his doctors and nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
