RUSSELLVILLE

Billy Lee Shewbart, 84, died July 1, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tharptown Cemetery. He was married to Sue Shewbart for 40 years.

