LEIGHTON — Billy Mack Reid, 83, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with John Henry officiating.
Billy was a native of Leighton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva June Reid; parents, Hazel Lura and John Albert Reid; brother, Albert Reid; and sister, Mary Lou Tippet.
Billy is survived by his children, Vicki Barnes (Terry), Vance Reid, Lisa Reid, and Tracie Montgomery (Keith); and seven grandchildren, Matthew Fuller, Justin Barnes, Trever Barnes, Kyler C. Reid, Michaela Mercer, Shawn Mercer, and Ethan Reid.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
