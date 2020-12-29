MOULTON — Billy Maxwell Vinson, 82, died December 23, 2020. A memorial service will be today at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Methodist Church, Speake. Burial will be in Basham Cemetery. Billy was the son of the late Homer and Lily Mae Vinson. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

