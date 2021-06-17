HAMILTON — Billy Nowlin, 72, died June 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until service time beginning at 6 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

