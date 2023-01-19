FLORENCE — Billy Paul Sharp, 71, died January 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Methodist Church, with reception to follow. He was the husband of the late Rita Sharp. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

