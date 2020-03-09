IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Billy Paul Skinner, 82, died March 8, 2020. Visitation is 5-9 p.m. Monday at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow in Bishop Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Loading...
Loading...