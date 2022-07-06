F 7.6.22 Billy R. Hines.jpg
CHEROKEE — William Raymond “Billy” Hines, age 51, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, July 3, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Ellie Harriett Hines; nephew, William Scott Hines, great-nephew, Coby Allen Hines.

Survivors are his siblings, John Anthony Hines, Lisa Carol Hines, and Donald Wallace Hines; nieces and nephews, John Anthony Hines II, Daniel Wayne Hines, EJ Kelsey, Courtney Hines, Christy Hines, Ashley Hines, Jeffrey Hines and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Iraq and was employed with Walmart.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

