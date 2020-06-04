FLORENCE — Billy R. Trousdale, 79 of Florence, passed away June 2, 2020 at Mitchell Hollingsworth. He retired from Reynolds and Wise.
Visitation will be Friday June 5, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. with Sonny Pollock officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park, Love Mausoleum.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Johnnie and Christine Trousdale; grandparents, Clarence and Lilly Trousdale, Leslie and Blanche Dodd; brothers, Glen, Jeff and Steve Trousdale; stepmother, Colleen Case Trousdale; special niece, Heather Tully; and special nephew, Rocky Gist.
Mr. Trousdale is survived by his wife, Joyce Gist Trousdale; son, Joel R. Trousdale; brothers, Wayne Trousdale (Sandra), Lane Trousdale; sisters, Linda Pollock (Sonny), Cindy Lawson; and special little dog “Sparky” who kept watch over him 24 hours a day.
Pallbearers will be family and friends, honorary pallbearer will be Gerald Howard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
