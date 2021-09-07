RUSSELLVILLE — Billy R. Williams, 74, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be held today, September 7, 2021, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home. A graveside service will be follow at 12:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

