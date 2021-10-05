MOULTON — Billy Ray Amos, 85, of Moulton passed away Sunday, October 3, 3021 at his residence. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The family will have a private service later with Bro. Stanley Hargett and Bro. Bobby Amos officiating.
Billy was born August 11, 1936 to John and Mrytle Amos. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Billy loved his church, he was ordained as a deacon at Bethsaida July 28, 1999 until the Lord called him home. He was the owner/operator of Amos Lumber Company for 40 years. Billy enjoyed watching the Price is Right, The Western Channel and Fox News. He loved putting puzzles together, playing Dominos and Rook. One of Billy’s favorite things to do was bird watching.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra AmosNorwood (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Janice Amos; six grandchildren, Scotty Amos (Lesley), Rory Amos (Jessica), Josh Amos (Danielle), Amanda Bernard (Chris), Ryan Bain (Tiffany) and Samantha Warhurst (Brandon); 12 great-grandchildren, Christopher Amos, Tyler Amos, Reagan Amos, David Amos, Addison Amos, Marshall Amos, Noah Capelton, Konner Capelton, Branlee Capelton, Kaylee Bain, Sawyer Bain and Darci Bain. Also his beloved pets, Dynasty and Libby Cate.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Gail Moland Amos; two sons, David Amos and Donny Amos, and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Amos, Rory Amos, Josh Amos, Ryan Bain, Brandon Warhurst and his longtime friend, Mike Logan.
The family extends special thanks to his longtime Physician and friend, Dr. Mann of Florence. Also Encompass Home Health, especially O.C. Drew, P.T., Kayla and nurse, Jasmine, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, and nurses, Megan and Bridget.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethsaida Cemetery Fund.
