LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Billy Ray Comer, age 80, of Loretto, TN, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021, after a brief illness.
Billy Ray was born on July 31, 1940, in Loretto, TN. He was a member of First Baptist Church Loretto. Billy Ray was a devoted husband, father, and pawpaw. He was retired from Murray Ohio MFG. in Lawrenceburg, TN where he worked as a welder for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking his famous chicken stew, riding his golf cart, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olie and Tera Mae Comer; and siblings, Imogene Stephens and WC Comer.
Billy Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Guthrie Comer; one daughter, Gina Brewer (Kelvin) of Florence, AL; sister, Helen Thigpen (Wayne); two granddaughters, Ally Brewer and Emry Brewer, and special nieces and nephews who were a joy in his life.
Visitation will be held today, April 14th, from 6-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 15th at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Putman officiating. Burial will be in Bishop Chapel Cemetery in Loretto.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Womble, Barry Thigpen, Jeff Doss, Cody Johns, and Kelvin Brewer. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Thigpen, Gerald Thigpen, Jim Mullins, and Dewayne Johns.
Special thanks to Dr. Jayraj Shah for being a friend and physician for many years.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
