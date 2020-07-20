RED BAY — Billy Ray Emerson, 81, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 21, 3:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. He was a member of the Burleson Masonic Lodge #143.