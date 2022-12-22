MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Ray Franklin, 70, left this life Monday, November 28, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years farming. He was preceded in death by his mother, George Ella Ray, and his brother, Richard A. Ray.
Survivors include brothers, Leroy Franklin (Deborah), Kenneth Gunn (Angela) and sister, Linda Height.
A special thanks to Mary and Thomas Armstead as well as Arthur Thompson, and cousins who helped Billy during his illness through the years.
His siblings are very appreciative of his caretaker over the last few years until his death, Billy Lamont King, cousin.
In lieu of service, there will be a celebration of life to be announced later next year.
Hope to see family there.
Compassionate and Proficient Preparation Presented By Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.
Commented