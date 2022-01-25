SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Billy Ray Giles, 80, died January 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Chapel Grove Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

