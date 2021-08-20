FLORENCE — Billy Ray Heathcoat, 82, of Florence, passed away August 18, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ, Greenhill, AL.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Drew Edwards. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family requests masks to be worn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Arline Heathcoat; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Morgan Heathcoat; sons, Roy Heathcoat (Lynn), Steve Heathcoat, Elgin, AL, Morris Barnes (Amy), Rogersville, AL, and Josh Barnes (Katrina), Killen, AL; daughters, Teresa Posey (Doug), Tuscumbia, AL, and Melissa Holden (Clay), Greenhill, AL; brothers, Charles Heathcoat and Ralph Heathcoat (Pam), Lexington, AL; sisters, Melanie Thornton (Neil), Center Hill, AL, Evon Estess (David), Rogersville, AL; and Mary Fisher; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
