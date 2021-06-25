FLORENCE — Billy Ray Hill, 83 of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Mr. Hill was a 1957 graduate of Lauderdale County High School; he was retired from Reynolds Aluminum, and a Trustee of Wilson High School, a member of St. Florian Antique Tractor Club, and Salem Church of Christ. Mr. Hill was a US Army veteran, serving in Korea.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 - 1:00 at Salem Church of Christ with funeral services immediately following, services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Andy Kizer officiating and Aaron McDonald reading obituary.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents, O.D. and Annie Lemay Hill; brothers, J.W. Hill, Travis Hill and James Hill; sisters, Dean Lyons, Geneva Partin and Doris Law.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Scott Hill; son, Stephen Ray Hill and wife, Rhonda of Florence, AL; daughter, Tracy Lynn Hill of Killen, AL; sister, Betty Sanders and husband, Virgil of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Joshua Bain Hill, Madison, AL, Jonathan Ray Hill and wife, Keeley, Florence, AL and Jaret Scott Hill, Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be Larry Olive, Russell Killen, Chuck Rhodes, Jeffrey Clemmons, Michael Scott and Bill Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Bretherick, James Bratcher, Wayne Fowler, Oscar Lemay, Jimmy Medley, J.R. Clemmons, Aaron McDonald, Leon Pruitt, Billy Howard, Bill Bain and Elders and Deacons of Salem Church of Christ.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Pam Hill NP, Karen Spence, and Kindred Home Health and Hospice: Rosa Darby, Fran Turner, and John Pasarella; Special Caregivers: Mary Ann Harper, Vanessa McDonald, Kim Parker, and Courtney you were all our angels on earth, that made this journey bearable - thank you for loving Billy Ray! Thank you to our Salem Church of Christ family, for your prayers, calls, love and support during his extended illness.
We will miss you everyday. You were the best Husband, Daddy and PawPaw - Roll Tide.
At Dad’s request donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
