GLASGOW, KENTUCKY — Billy Ray Hollandsworth, 71, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 17th at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Hollandsworth, Larry Turpen, Gerald Turpen, Donnie Dial, Alan Turpen and Dennis Russell.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Hollandsworth. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Janith Iverson and numerous cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Hollandsworth’s family.
