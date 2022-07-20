MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Ray Irons, 82, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Billy graduated salutatorian from Waterloo High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He played basketball at Spartanburg Junior College and served in the Army National Guard from 1958 – 1964. He worked in the personnel department at Robbins for many years. Billy enjoyed playing golf and watching Alabama football. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Berta Irons and Robert Irons; siblings, Kenneth Irions, Virginia Risner, Carolyn Rose Sturgell, and Martha Irons; and infant daughter, Alicia Ann Irons.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Irons; daughter, Cheryl Bailey (Danny); grandchildren, Ryan Bailey (Britney) and Casey Borden (Drew); six great-grandchildren, Blayne, Brantley, Parker, Dawson, Taelyn, and Tessa; brothers, James Irons and Jerry Irons; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will include Ryan Bailey, Drew Borden, Blayne Bailey, Dwayne Irions, Chris Irons, and Rod Seese.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Jack McLendon, Leigh Penny, the nurses at Helen Keller Hospital, Kindred Hospice, and Morrison Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
