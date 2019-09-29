MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Ray Johnson, 83, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Ricky Zahnd will be officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery on Underwood Mt. He was a member of 2nd Baptist Church of Sheffield, AL. He retired from Robbins after eighteen years of loyal service, then he worked at Martin Stove and Range for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Titus and Lenice Johnson; brother, Troy Johnson; step- daughter, Kay Nichols; and grandson, Cody Nichols.
He is survived by his wife of 42 wonderful years, Peggy Johnson; daughter, Billie Ruth Trousdale (Robbie); step-son, Buddy Nichols; and step-daughters, Susie Isbell (Ricky) and Pam Nichols; grandchildren; Atisha Pierce (Chuck), Katrina Stutts, Kayla Hines, Ashton Bond (Cody), and Chance Scoggins; great grandchildren, Cane Nichols, Piper Pierce, Paxton Pierce, Penn Pierce, Tate Hines, Baylor Hines, Hunter Bond, Hadlee Clayre Bond, HagenKate Bond, and Taylor Richards.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Nichols, Chance Scoggins, Ricky Isbell, Greg Scoggins, Chris Johnson, and Cody Bond. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Trousdale, Hunter Bond, and Cane Nichols.
A special thanks to the 4th floor nurses at Shoals Hospital for the love and care given.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities at 1700 4th Avenue S. Birmingham, AL 35233.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
