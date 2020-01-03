ATHENS — Billy Ray Johnson, 78, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away December 31, 2019, at his residence. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, he was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was a millwright retired with Union Local 1192.
Visitation with family and friends will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home chapel with Joe Spiller and Merrell Potter officiating. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery, Phil Campbell.
Surviving Mr. Johnson are his wife, Lynda Sue Johnson; children, Sherrie McDowell and husband Dan and Shawn Johnson and wife Shana; siblings, Steve Johnson and wife Pam, Randal Johnson and wife Nancy, Jackie Johnson and wife Connie, Debbie Boles and husband Wayne, Becky Speck and husband Earl, Roger Johnson, Melanie Norman and husband Alan and Carla Johnson; grandchildren, Heather Thacker and husband Jeremy, Autumn MacNeil, Jordyn Johnson and Jaret Johnson; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Johnson and Vera Harris Gravitt and husband, William and brothers, Roger Johnson and Terry Johnson.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
