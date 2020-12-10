IUKA, MISSISSIPPI

Billy Ray Martin, 64, died December 8, 2020. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

