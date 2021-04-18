WAYNESBORO, TENN. — Billy Ray McClain, 49, died April 14, 2021. Visitation is 2 p.m. Sunday until 3 p.m. service time at Griggs Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, directing. He was a former machinist with TVA.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.